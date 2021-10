Head over to Rue Mariscal's Instagram and you'll find posts documenting how the brand's local artisans handcraft its designs with traditional embroidery hoops. Made from cotton, this collarless shirt has crocheted panels on the front and fastens with lustrous buttons. Our stylists like it with the [matching skirt id1223305] and sandals. Shown here with: [Rue Mariscal Jacket id1223306], [Loewe Tote Bag id1100038], [Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals id821485], [Chloé Earrings id1098350].