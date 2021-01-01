Lela Rose Embroidered Eyelet Poplin Shirt

This stretch-cotton poplin shirt is adorned with floral eyelet embroidery at the cuffs, adding a romantic touch to its puffed sleeves. It is exquisitely tailored to nip in at the waist and flare over the hips, finished with an asymmetric hem. Point collar Long sleeves with button cuffs Concealed button front Asymmetric hem Cotton/elastane Dry clean Made in USA of Japanese fabric SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 35" hips Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Evening - Designer Day Dresses > Lela Rose > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lela Rose. Color: White. Size: 12.