ONLY AT SAKS. Bohemian-chic maxi dress with a floral tapestry motif and embroidered trim. V-neckline Long sleeves Slip-on styling Viscose Trim: Polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 56.25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Trend > Farm Rio > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Farm Rio. Size: XS.