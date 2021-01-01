Theory Embroidered Fringe Linen Crop Pants

Cropped straight-leg linen pants flaunt embroidered fringe hems. Front zip with button closure Slash pockets Back elastic waist Embroidered fringe hem Linen Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Inseam, about 28 Model Measurements: 510 tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Black. Size: 0.