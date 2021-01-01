GUESS Embroidered Mesh Lace Sheath Dress, Size 2 in Blue Sea at Nordstrom Rack

An embroidered mesh lace sheath dress features a ruched design with an asymmetrical tulip hem for chic, feminine style that's perfect for your next event. 35" shortest length, 41" longest length (size 4) Surplice neck Adjustable spaghetti straps Back concealed zip closure Embroidered mesh lace overlay Ruched side seam Lined Tulip hem Shell: 85% nylon, 35% cotton/lining: 100% polyester Hand wash cold, dry flat Imported Model's stats for sizing: 5'11" height, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34" hips. Model is wearing size 4.