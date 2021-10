Fluttery sleeves, shimmering embroidery and a striking degrade finish at the floor-sweeping skirt make this stunning tulle gown fairy-tale fabulous. 64" length (size 8) Hidden back-zip closure V-neck Elbow-length sleeves Floor-length skirt Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Dry clean Imported Women's Clothing