Aya Muse Emerald Skirt in Black. - size XS (also in S, M, L) Aya Muse Emerald Skirt in Black. - size XS (also in S, M, L) 80% viscose 20% nylon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Side tie closure at hip with cut-out detail. Wide-ribbed knit fabric with hem slit. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 33.5 in length. AYAR-WQ6. AMP2129. Ethical and entirely unique, Los Angeles based label Aya Muse offers sustainable collections that serve to elevate and empower one's individual style. Derived from Japanese and Greek linguistic roots, Aya Muse meaning: 'beautiful inspiration' designs collections that embody the definition of the brand's name. From timeless reinvigorated 90's classics like the 'visible thong', biker shorts, and nostalgic knits, Aya Muse has since become a go-to ethical knitwear brand for contemporary women's pieces.