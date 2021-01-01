Emeraude Exclamation Cologne Body Spray by Emeraude 2.5 Fluid Ounce Oriental Floral Scented Women's Body Spray, Feminine & Sharp Scent

EXCLAMATION COLOGNE BODY SPRAY: A luxurious, Oriental, sharp floral scent is a blend of peach, apricot, amber and sandalwood. This is a floral scent for women with timeless appeal, spray it on for an all day scent that will become your signature fragrance A GREAT GIFT: Exclamation Cologne Body Spray by Emeraude is a great gift for women. Perfume and cologne are luxury items, an obsession, a lifestyle, a passion give the classic gift of a bottle of fragrance with a feminine scent and timeless appeal. APPEALING FLORAL SCENT: The feminine, sharp and floral Oriental fragrance blends on the skin to create a scent appealing to men and women. Spray on this body spray daily and make Exclamation you signature scent - make a statement without saying a word. TRY OUR OTHER FRAGRANCES FOR WOMEN: Coty also designed the scents Emeraude, L'Aimant, Ici & others. Perfumes & colognes have a unique scent on each woman's skin, blending with her personal body scent, creating an intensely personal & appealing fragrance COMPARE TO OTHER BODY SPRAYS: By Victoria's Secret, Vera Wang, Body Fantasies, Calgon, Bath and Body Works, Realtree, Philosophy, Pantene, The Body Shop, Old Spice, Tommy Bahama, J. r. Watkins, Crystal Essence, Jessica Simpson, De La Cruz, Sofia Vergara