Emergency Radio KA580 Digital Solar Dynamo Crank Wind Up AM/FM & NOAA Weather Radio Receiver with Real-time Alert, MP3 Player & Phone Charger (Yellow)

All-purpose 6-way powered compact emergency radio, hand crank generator, solar power, alkaline AA batteries (3 batteries are required, NOT included), 5V USB input, 5V DC wall power adapter (NOT included), and built-in high-capacity li-ion rechargeable battery pack; suitable applications include everyday use around the house, outdoors recreational activities such as camping, backpacking, picnic, and emergency / disaster preparedness, roadside emergency, and etc. Comprehensive coverage of AM, FM and 7 pre-programmed NOAA weather channels for entertainment, sports, talk-shows, breaking news around the world, and 24/7 weather forecast (USA and Canada ONLY) with PEAS (Public Emergency Alert System) real-time alert Works as a portable audio amplifier for playing your favorite tunes with a built-in Micro-SD card reader compatible with both MP3 and WAV files, supports Micro-SD card up to 64 GB Telescopic antenna extends up to 17' for high sensitivity and selectivity rec