Emergency Solar Hand Crank Portable Radio Self Powered NOAA Weather Radios Survival Kit with AMFMWB LED Flashlight Power Display 2000mAh Power.

A MUST FOR EMERGENCYKeep this AM/ FM/ NOAA weather radio with you and your family, get up to date with the latest weather and all hazard information for your area, like hurricanes, tornadoes, serive storms and earthquake 3 POWER SOURCES POWERMicro USB charging, solar charging, manual hand crank to wind up the internal battery when you need a boost of power or need to recharge the radio 2000MAH POWER BANKEmergency solar radio has a 2000mAh power bank which provides up to 10-12 hours of light or 15 hours of radio time, also provides emergency power to any small tablet or phone via Micro-USB cable directly MULTI-FUNCTION, MORE THAN A RADIO Compact sized flashlight radio with 1W longer lasting powerful LED can be with you in camping, backpacking, hiking or in a power outage day. Hand powered will big help to you when in dark day. Solar powered will useful help to you when in a sunny day COMPACT AND PORTABLE A small size 5.79*2.44*2.99 inches with 0.66 lb for thi