Lili Claspe Emerson Pendant in Metallic Gold. Gold-plated necklace. Imported. Lobster clasp closure with moon charm. Teal enamel pendant with crystal accents. Measures approx 16 in lengthPendant measures approx 0.5 in diameter. LILR-WL85. EMERSON. Lili Claspe's designer and founder Stephie Tchamanian started the brand in 2011, when she turned a vision into reality out of her apartment in the heart of Southern California. What began as a personal desire for jewelry that aligned with her style, Stephie started hand-making pieces with an elegant edge she was looking for. An instant love for designing led her to start her own line, naming it Lili Claspe in honor of her late sister. Stephie finds it important that her jewelry speaks to women and helps them accentuate their personal style. Fueling this inspiration are the colors and textures from precious stones she hand selects and incorporates into the designs, and most importantly, the lines and curves of women's bodies and how each piece is going to be styled on each unique woman.