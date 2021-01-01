Citizens of Humanity Emerson Slim Boyfriend in Blue. - size 32 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31, 33) Citizens of Humanity Emerson Slim Boyfriend in Blue. - size 32 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31, 33) 98% cotton 2% polyurethane. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Acid wash and faded detail. Intentionally distressed areas. 14 at the knee narrows to 13 at the leg opening. CITI-WJ1602. 1797-3009. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.