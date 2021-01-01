Citizens of Humanity Emerson Slim Boyfriend Fit. - size 25 (also in 24, 26, 29, 30, 31) Citizens of Humanity Emerson Slim Boyfriend Fit. - size 25 (also in 24, 26, 29, 30, 31) 99% organic cotton 1% elastane. Light fading and distressed detail. Button fly. 5-pocket design. 14 at the knee narrows to 12 at the leg opening. Made in Turkey. CITI-WJ1563. 1797C-1281. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.