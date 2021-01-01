Emerson Wired Earbuds Headphones with Universal Mic and Remote and Light Reflective Cord ER106004

The patented secure fit earphone tips hold your buds in place during rigorous workouts Extra earpads included for a perfect fit S/M/L Great noise reduction The ear tips are shaped ergonomically, so they can fit your ears closely and reduce the background noise up to 95% Built-in Universal microphone-easily pause/play songs and answer or end calls on your phone Control volume Music play time Approx 4 hours Safety feature reflective cord enhances your visibility at night NOTE: Approximately 2 hours of continuous charging time is required to fully charge your Earbuds RECOMMENDATION: Use the USB cable included in the box Wireless communication technology: Bluetooth