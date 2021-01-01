Trim Emery Boards Nail File - 20ct

This set of dual sided long lasting boards is perfect for filing and shaping nails. The two different textures are designed for different purposes; one allows you to smooth away rough surfaces and the other is perfect for shaping nails. Long lasting quality boards. Two textures. Manufactured from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting performance. 2 finishes: coarse side for shaping and a finer surface for smoothing. DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Nails should always be filed when dry to ensure smooth edges. Hold emery board at an angle just under the nail edge. Using the shaping surface (dark side) of the board, start on one side of the nail filing in one direction toward the center of the nail using light strokes. Then file the other side of the nail in the same manner to achieve the preferred shape. Using the same procedure, smooth away any rough edges with the finishing surface (light side) of the emery board. For best results, nails should be filed into an oval shape following fingertip contour. Filing into a point weakens the nail. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: TRIM products are guaranteed to be superior in lasting performance and free from defects in material and workmanship. Return defective items for replacement. ABOUT TRIM: For over 70 years, TRIM has been among the leading brands of top-quality beauty tools worldwide. TRIM provides everyday solutions for everyone; quality and value products that help build confidence and empower transformation.