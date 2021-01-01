Burberry Emery Check Top in Green 59% polyamide 41% elastane. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Hidden back zip closure. Stretch fit. Turtleneck. BURF-WS46. 8041134. About the designer: Founded in 1856, Burberry’s legacy as a pillar of British style grew from Thomas Burberry’s most iconic innovation: the gabardine trench coat. Upholding the pioneering spirit of his predecessor, current creative director Riccardo Tisci brings a fresh and irreverent approach to the house’s quintessentially British vision of luxury. Marrying technology, artistry, and tradition, the label touts a range of casual-wear and eveningwear that embodies a progressive femininity. Exquisite shirting, knitwear, and draped jackets exude refinement, while menswear-inspired polos, tailored trousers, and ankle boots achieve an easy polish.