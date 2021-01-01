Citizens of Humanity Emery Crop Relaxed Straight in White. - size 27 (also in 26, 28, 30, 31) Citizens of Humanity Emery Crop Relaxed Straight in White. - size 27 (also in 26, 28, 30, 31) 100% cotton. Button fly. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. 16 at the knee and 16 at the leg opening. Made in USA. CITI-WJ1576. 1766-3006. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.