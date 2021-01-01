Citizens of Humanity Emery High Rise Relaxed Crop. - size 31 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32) Citizens of Humanity Emery High Rise Relaxed Crop. - size 31 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32) 100% cotton. Intentionally destroyed detail. Button fly. 5-pocket design. 16 at the knee narrows to 15 at the leg opening. Made in Turkey. CITI-WJ1539. 1766-1248. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.