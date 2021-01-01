Cult Gaia Emery Top in Ivory. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Cult Gaia Emery Top in Ivory. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% silk. Made in China. Dry clean only. Brushed brass hardware rings at shoulders. Draped neckline. Sheen charmeuse fabric. CULG-WS35. TP1932SA. Founded in 2012 by designer Jasmin Larian, Cult Gaia is a brand that takes art just as serious as fashion: the timeless collection's pieces are crafted as stunning heirloom items made to live in one's wardrobe forever. As an artistic label that designs for the moving eye, Cult Gaia aims to create an effortless visual feast through its intricately designed accessories, such as handbags, hats and jewelry.