Here's to a mini moment! Petite with a wink of sparkle, the Emilie Earrings feature an iconic shape in an all-new micro size. Add a hint of shine to your curated ear, or for a mini and minimal look. Please refer to color selection for stone detail. 14K gold, 14K rose gold, rhodium, or bright silver - all plated over brass. Post back. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1 5 in Height: 1 4 in Weight: 0.1 oz