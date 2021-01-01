High Sierra Emmett 2 Backpack, Chili Pepper/Black, One_Size

CLASSIC DESIGN: Emmett 2 is a gentleman's backpack; a box-shaped structure gives it a robust, masculine feature; packed with many of the awesome specs of a High Sierra backpack, it makes a great daily backpack for men SPACIOUS MAIN COMPARTMENT: Emmett 2 comes with a spacious, multi-pocketed main compartment; keep all your items stored neatly inside the bag; an adjustable, drawstring closure which you can access under a protective lid gives your luggage double security PREMIUM ORGANIZER COMPARTMENT: Keep your stuff organized with the Emmett 2 backpack's large, pleated organizer compartment; multiple, zippered accessory compartments provide easy access to your essentials; comes with a convenient key fob for your keys TECHSPOT TABLE COMPUTER SLEEVE: this High Sierra backpack features a dedicated tablet computer sleeve with easy access pocket so you can easily slip your gadget in and out of the bag CLEAN AND SIMPLE DESIGN: The Emmett 2 features a clean, simple yet functional design; whether you're all dressed up to work or geared for an outdoor adventure, this backpack for men will always look as good as you do