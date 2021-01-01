JAMBU Emmie Mary Jane Sneaker, Size 8 in Black at Nordstrom Rack

Put some serious pep in your step with this sporty Mary Jane that is ready to take on anything. Emmie has a lightweight, durable micro suede construction that is performance-ready thanks to All Terra traction that provides superior grip on any terrain. An airy design keeps you feeling free and fresh with every step, and memory foam footbeds give you the perfect support for any adventure on your itinerary. Fit: this style fits true to size. M=standard width- Round bumper toe- Lace-up vamp accent- Vegan nubuck and micro suede upper- Adjustable hook-and-loop strap- Back pull tab- Memory foam cushioning- Grip sole- Imported Textured Nubuck Vegan/Micro Suede upper, TPR sole