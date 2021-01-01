NBD Emory Mini Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) NBD Emory Mini Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Self: 55% cotton 33% nylon 7% elastane 5% rayonLining: 82% nylon 18% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Notched hem. Lace overlay. Neckline to hem measures approx 25 in length. NBDR-WD2493. NBD2246 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.