Your style will be in full bloom in the sleeveless Trina Turk Emotion Dress featuring a sheath silhouette, a midi length, and a floral print on a stretch-poly fabrication. Fitted cocktail dress boasts a halter neckline and a concealed zipper back closure. Straight hemline with a back vent for added movement. 98% polyester, 2% spandex. Lining: 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Machine wash cold and line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 40 1 2 in Chest Measurement: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.