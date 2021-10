Simple design for those who love them some movies and television series. Binge watching drama, romantic comedies, and anything that makes you laugh and cry within the same scene. Also great for those who love the celebrity gossip magazines. This design has a distressed finish giving it a vintage, weathered, retro look. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.