Creepy cute and funny kawaii featuring pink cigarette pack and cigarettes with hearts and a pink skull. This tee is for the pastel goth culture who loves Japanese otaku, harajuku, anime, manga, vaporwave, nu goth, smokers, and soft grunge aesthetic. Emotionally Unstable Kawaii Pastel Goth is great for those who love being spooky, dark, and antisocial. Explore your fairy kei and Jfashion style! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem