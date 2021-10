A classic leather tote is the perfect style to store your essentials while out and about on the town- Dual top handles- Top zip closure- Leather exterior features slip pocket with snap closure and logo accent- Lined interior- Approx. 11" H x 18" W x 7" D - Approx. 10.5" handle drop - Imported Mannequin's height for scale: 5'9" Leather exterior, fabric lining