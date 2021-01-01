Empowered Women Empower The World Women's Suffrage Vote T-Shirt

Celebrate 100 years of women's suffrage with this design! 1920-2020 marks 100 years of the 19th amendment being ratified, of resisting patriarchy and the herstory movement. Perfect gift for nasty women. Empowered women empower everyone! #BlueWave 2020! Exercise your vote to protect our democracy and values in the 2020 elections. Wear this to support action on climate change, healthcare reform, immigration policy, gun reform and control, pro choice, and equality for all (women, lgbtq persons, all races). Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem