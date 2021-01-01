CosMedix Emulsion (2 oz.)

Dry, dehydrated skin is the leading cause for most aging concerns. Quench your skin with ultimate hydration for long-lasting comfort and radiance. That's just what the CosMedix Emulsion does for your skin. Crafted as an intense hydrator, this complex moisturizer is made with a rich blend of naturally hydrating ingredients that saturate skin with healing, renewing benefits. Perfect for all skin types, the emulsion lends a healthy, fortifying glow to damaged skin without irritation.By binding moisture to the skin, this beautiful hydrator helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines while leaving the skin feeling cool and comfortable. Complete with liquid crystals and shea butter for a luxuriously rich touch, it's just what you need for a one-two punch moisture boost. Bottle provides approximately 90 applications when used as directed.Key Ingredients and Benefits:Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil: deeply replenishes moisture and restores balance to dry skinSpin Trap: provides potent, powerful antioxidant protection to repel age-accelerating free radicalsLiquid Crystals and D-Beta Fructan: deliver the skin with long-lasting hydration and nourishment