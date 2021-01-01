ENC313 Classroom Testing Stereo Headphones with Leatherette Earpads 100 Pack

Pack of 100 headphones; each low cost stereo headphone comes individually packaged in a heat-sealed plastic bag 4-foot cord is suitable for most uses; 3.5mm right-angle plug will connect with all standard audio jacks and resists accidental pull-out Perfect for use in school classrooms, class labs, libraries, hotels, spas, fitness centers, testing centers, and more Leatherette earpads are comfortable to wear for extended use and can be wiped down between uses for easy cleaning; plastic headband is adjustable and can fit a range of head sizes Perfect set for class use and great for school testing; compatible with iPads, iPhones, tablets, Macs, PCs, desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, Android products, MP3 players, CD players, fitness equipment, and other devices