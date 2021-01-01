Enchanted Jewelry Starlinks Celtic Birth Charm - Mourie (August 17 - Sept 8) to invoke Healing Talisman Amulet Pendant

Celtic Birth Charm to Invoke Healing - Irish Saint Maelrubba was missionary in the Scottish Highlands where pagans accepted him as the local diety Mourie. Celtic tree-worship was part of Mourie's cult and his holy well dispensed healing waters. Trees were sacred to the Druids who worshipped in nemed or sacred groves. Those born now may have healing ability and an affinity with Nature. Silver plated pendant approximately 1' in diameter. Comes with 18' link chain, satin bag and informational leaflet