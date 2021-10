Infinispin Technology - Superior wheel system exclusive to it luggage enables 360 degree balance precision and control Unique base structure - specially developed base platform provides additional strength and stability Semi expander system - handy expander positioned at the base offers extra space without compromising stability Distinct detailing - contrasting PVC piping offers great in-store appeal and stands out in a crowd Extended Dim's: 28 x 17. 1 x 10. 4" + 2. 8" Exp (Weight) 7. 25 lbs