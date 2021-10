Givenchy Beauty's 'Encre Interdite Lip Ink' is a liquid formula that will glide on like a gloss but dry to a velvety, matte finish. Richly pigmented and transfer-proof, it provides full coverage with a single swipe and can be layered for more intense color. Complement the bold fuchsia shade with a sculpted brow and a touch of [highlighter id1106335] along your cheeks. - Long-lasting