End Overdose With Faith Comes Hope Purple Floral Flower Tote Bag

This End Overdose Opioid Awareness design features an inspirational quote. Wear this to support your loved ones in their fight against drug addiction. Be an inspiration to others that addiction can be overcome. Show you are an advocate against drug usage and support opioid awareness. It is time to end overdose death. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.