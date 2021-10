Experience precise vision with a lightweight feel in the Nike® Endeavor Sunglasses. A six-base frame design provides maximum coverage to help shade your eyes from any angle. Featuring shatter-resistant lenses and a lightweight, durable nylon frame. Fit Standard fit sunglasses Technology Shatter-resistant lenses 100% UV protection Design Lightweight feel Six-base frame design Durable nylon frame Durable, high tension hinges Additional Details One year limited warranty