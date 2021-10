Starting your day with a positive outlook, Billabong Endless Horizon Tee for women features original landscape artwork printed front and center. Made from cotton slub jersey for a broken in texture, the women's graphic t-shirt features a Boy Tee style, cut with a slightly oversized fit and loose crew neckline. Billabong's Boy Fit women's t-shirts are finished with a soft garment wash and a screen printed inner neck label for a comfortable feel.