Endo Strong Endometriosis Yellow Endometrium Clench Fist T-Shirt

This cool Endo Strong graphic shows a quote, closed or clenched fists, and an awareness ribbon. Perfect for thoracic endometriosis support groups that promote education about pain medication. A gift for gynecologists that educate about laparoscopic surgery This awesome fighter hand design is ideal for your mom, sister, aunt, wife, girls, or women that suffer from dyspareunia, pelvic pain, and infertility. Great present for patients, survivors, fighters, and warriors to wear for Endometriosis Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem