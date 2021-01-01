Endo Warrior Battle Shirt

Endo Warriors Unite! The pain is not in your head, it's on your shirt! Bring endometriosis awareness to your friends, family and doctors. Be an advocate for women's health everywhere! This shirt is perfect for showing support to your endo sisters. Do you know a woman who has suffered from, survived, or overcome endometriosis? This shirt makes an amazing, empowering gift to the strongest women you know. Ideal for their birthday, Christmas, surgery anniversary, or any other occasion! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem