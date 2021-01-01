Stay active in style and comfort with Saucony Endorphin Speed Icon sneakers. ISOFIT creates a dynamic fit system by adapting to the shape and motion of the foot. FLEXFILM lightweight, strong material is melded to the upper, which allows for fewer layers in the shoe and a seamless, flexible feel. Lace closure. Round-toe silhouette. Lining and insole made of textile material. PWRRUN+ midsole is lightweight and responsive for soft cushioning throughout your run. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.