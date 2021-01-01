Cleer ENDURO2NCNAVUS Enduro 100 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Microphone (Navy)

The Navy Cleer Enduro 100 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Microphone boast an extended battery life. These headphones can outlast the longest flight and epic vacations without needing a charge. With cutting edge noise cancellation and an industry-leading 60 hours of playback, these headphones provide tranquility that lasts. The Enduo ANC provides superb noise-canceling performance that blocks unwanted noise and lets you immerse in your music. With the free Cleer+ App, you can customize and adjust the noise canceling and environment sound levels for better awareness. Customizable EQ levels give you control of your audio. 40 mm patented Ironless Drivers produce bold and articulate Hi-Res sound. These noise canceling headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX Adaptive high-quality music streaming. Convenient buttons located on the left earcup allow for easy-to-use control over volume, music playback, calls, your voice assistant, and noise canceling/ambient modes.