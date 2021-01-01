Yves Rocher - Energizing Bath Andshower Gel - Mango Coriander - Travel Size - Body Washes And Shower Gels

Yves Rocher - The pleasure of a gentle bath andshower gel with energizing benefits. Do you need a boost of energy in the shower? Our chain of experts, unique since 1959, has selected and combined Aloe Vera gel from Organic Farming, Coriander essential oil (in the fragrance) and a Mango extract just for you. Skin is gently cleansed and delicately perfumed. Tested under dermatological supervision. Botanical Beauty Commitments Botanical-based ingredients: Aloe Vera gel from Organic Farming, Coriander essential oil (in the fragrance), Mango extract. Botanical cleansing base. Easily biodegradable formula. This formula contains more than 98% ingredients from natural origin. Recyclable bottle containing recycled plastic. Ethoxyl free, paraben free. 1.7 fl. Oz. / 50 ml Bottle Energizing Bath andShower Gel - Mango Coriander - Travel Size