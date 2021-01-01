Centrum Energy Supplement, B-Vitamins Support Energy, with Whole Food Blend, 30 Day Supply-60 Capsules

Supports daily energy- Works Naturally with your body to support energy needs and metabolism throughout the day *(1) Powered by B-vitamins, CoQ10 and Ginseng root for natural energy support and maca root and pomegranate fruit. *(2) Made with real whole food blend and packed with natural, organic fruit and vegetable goodness closer to the foods you eat Vegan, keto, paleo-friendly. Does NOT contain GMOs, gluten, gelatin, dairy, soy, nuts, synthetic dyes, or artificial preservatives.. Centrum: backed by 40 years of nutritional science and produced in a GMP facility in the USA following the strictest standards to protect from impurities, including heavy metals and pesticides. Health Concern: Supplementation