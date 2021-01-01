England Football Fan Dabbing Frenchie Dog Lovers Tote Bag

Cute dabbing Frenchie dog playing football. England football lovers graphic design for women, girls, men, and friends who enjoy futbol, soccer national sports teams. Birthday idea, Christmas idea for dad, husband, boyfriend British Londoner who loves football and dogs. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.