English Meadow Tote

Here is the Vera Bradley Tote in the English Meadow pattern, a refreshing breath of spring! Reach for a simple all-day tote that won't let you down. Made of lightweight 100% cotton exterior, with a colorful coordinating print cotton lining. Dual carrying handles, flat bottom (removeable for laundering). Outside features lattice woven cotton detail along top section of both front and back with faux patent leather piping trim. Front has slip pocket perfect for your phone. Features two large interior slip pockets and one large zip pocket. Has tab snap fastener inside top of bag. Folds flat for storage and travel. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" on this page to find other bags and accessories in English Meadow. Dimensions: 12.5" wide x 15" high x 3" deep with a 12" double strap drop.