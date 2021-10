What It Is: English Pear & Freesia Body Creme, an exquisite combination of texture and scent, is the utmost indulgence. It keeps skin soft and pampered every day. Key Notes: - Top note: King William Pear - Middle note: freesia - Base note: patchouli About The Fragrance: The World of Jo Malone London introduces English Pear & Freesia, a scent that is inspired by a walk in an orchard and captures the luscious scent of just-ripe pears, cooled by the autumn air, ready to twist free from the tree. Ex