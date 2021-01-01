NEOSTRATA Enlighten Ultra Brightening Cleanser

As the first step in NeoStrata’s daily Enlighten regimen, Ultra Brightening Cleanser helps prepare the skin for maximum benefits from NeoStrata Illuminating Serum and Pigment Controller. Patented NeoGlucosamine, a non-acid amino sugar, gently exfoliates dark spots and the surface cells that can cause skin to appear mottled and dull. A blend of Alpine Plant Extracts, including Mallow, Peppermint, Lemon Balm and Cowslip, helps brighten and clarify the skin. This unique pearlescent cleanser effectively removes oil and makeup, leaving skin healthy and refreshed. Suitable for all skin types. Enlighten your daily skincare regimen with this potent brightening cleanser. Benefits: Suitable for all skin types. Helps to brighten the skin. Stimulates cell renewal.