Pre de Provence Enriched, Soothing & Moisturizing 20% Pure Shea Butter Men's Soap Bar

FRAGRANCE - A herbaceous masculine sage scent BENEFITS OF SHEA BUTTER - Shea Butter is one of natures most effective moisturizers, ultra rich, yet gentle, providing deep healing, moisturization and protection of skin LONG LASTING SOAP - Quad mild soap which produces a smooth texture and longer lasting soap enriched with a creamy, rich lather, savor until the last drop WE CARE - No animal testing, Free of Parabens, ethyl alcohol, phenoxyethanol, DEA DISCOVER FRENCH ARTISANAL SKINCARE AND BATH PRODUCTS - Click the Pre de Provence link at the top of the page to explore more natural and gentle products