Heretic Entomologist: A silky scented gel you will love and bugs will hate, from acclaimed clean perfumer Douglas Little. Insect-discouraging essential oils of cedar, geranium, peppermint, and lemongrass mix with gorgeous botanicals including rosemary and clove oil for a fresh, herbaceous scent. Smooth into skin before going outside and reapply as needed.30mL / 1 fl. oz.