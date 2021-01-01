Envious Cow Non-Dairy Ice Cream: 31 Flavors of Dairy-Free, Paleo, and Vegan Friendly Ice Cream Recipes Diana Welkins Author

Enjoy Your Ice Cream Without the Dairy! A cold, creamy scoop of your favorite frozen yogurt can make your day. Everyone deserves to enjoy ice cream without discomfort. Being lactose intolerant can control your life, however, there are multiple ways to enjoy a sweet and dairy-free treat at the end of a meal while still maintaining a healthy diet. The recipes included in this book make use of milk substitutes such as almond milk, soy milk, rice milk or coconut milk. To some these recipes may appear to be very similar to the typical ice cream dessert recipes that make use of regular milk. However, you will clearly notice the variations in the ingredients and in the procedure of creating the ice cream itself. Ice cream can be one of the hardest things to give up when going dairy-free. Fortunately, you will not have to give up this delicious frozen dessert once you utilize these dairy-free ice cream recipes.