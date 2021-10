Jade Trau - Fifth-generation diamantaire Jade Trau's focus on creating exquisite heirloom pieces is captured by this 18kt gold Envoy bracelet, part of the Alchemy collection - the result of a five-year partnership with Forevermark, a subsidiary of De Beers which focuses on responsible sourcing. It features a rectangular-link chain adorned with two charms set with a round-cut and pear-cut diamond, totalling 0.42ct. Wear it with occasion dresses or everyday ensembles for a feminine look.